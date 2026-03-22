We will need to improve to give Kerry a game in Croke Park – Jim McGuinness

Donegal will play Kerry in next weekend’s National Football League Division 1 Final at Croke Park in a repeat of last July’s All-Ireland Final.

Donegal’s 3-20 to 3-16 win over Monaghan booked their spot in the final, while Kerry’s draw in Armagh meant they would finish 2nd in the standings ahead of Mayo due to the head-to-head rule.

Donegal Manager Jim McGuinness acknowledged plenty of positives and negatives in this afternoon’s hard-fought win over The Farney County when he spoke to the media after the game.

McGuinness also spoke about the upcoming league final and said today’s first-half display won’t be good enough to beat The Kingdom at GAA HQ next week…