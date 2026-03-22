Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

We will need to improve to give Kerry a game in Croke Park – Jim McGuinness

Jim McGuinness

Donegal will play Kerry in next weekend’s National Football League Division 1 Final at Croke Park in a repeat of last July’s All-Ireland Final.

Donegal’s 3-20 to 3-16 win over Monaghan booked their spot in the final, while Kerry’s draw in Armagh meant they would finish 2nd in the standings ahead of Mayo due to the head-to-head rule.

Donegal Manager Jim McGuinness acknowledged plenty of positives and negatives in this afternoon’s hard-fought win over The Farney County when he spoke to the media after the game.

McGuinness also spoke about the upcoming league final and said today’s first-half display won’t be good enough to beat The Kingdom at GAA HQ next week…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

killybegs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator Boyle pushes emergency fuel support for farmers and fishers

22 March 2026
buncrana pier tragedy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana victims remembered ten years on as hundreds attend memorial walk

22 March 2026
police
News, Top Stories

Two arrested after Limavady standoff results in use of taser

22 March 2026
donegal cancer flights and services
News, Audio, Top Stories

Two week deadline set as Donegal Cancer Flights protest postponed

22 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

killybegs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator Boyle pushes emergency fuel support for farmers and fishers

22 March 2026
buncrana pier tragedy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana victims remembered ten years on as hundreds attend memorial walk

22 March 2026
police
News, Top Stories

Two arrested after Limavady standoff results in use of taser

22 March 2026
donegal cancer flights and services
News, Audio, Top Stories

Two week deadline set as Donegal Cancer Flights protest postponed

22 March 2026
witness appeal
News

Police investigate daylight hit and run in Omagh

22 March 2026
Dunfanaghy-Co-Donegal_Social-Media
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigate collision involving a child in Dunfanaghy

22 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube