The Greg Hughes Show with Donna-Marie Doherty Monday 23/06/2026

Welcome to the podcast for today’s edition of the Greg Hughes Show with Donna-Marie Doherty. It is a packed Monday morning as we navigate the latest on the retention of the midday flight from Dublin to Donegal, ongoing pressures in the cost of living and one lucky listener wins €1,000.
Today’s Highlights
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Healthcare Breakthrough: In a major development for local health services, Cllr Declan Meehan joins us to discuss the news that the Dermatology Consultant decision at Letterkenny University Hospital is overturned. This represents a significant win for patient advocacy and the restoration of specialist care in the Northwest.
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Regional Connectivity: Manager of the Donegal Cancer Flights and Services Mary Coyle is on the line as Government asks for two more weeks to resolve issues in the new PSO.
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Rural Road Crisis: Rachel highlights the ongoing struggle with severe potholes on the road outside her home, emphasising the damage being done to vehicles and the frustrations of those living in more isolated areas of the county.
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Economic Pressures: Niall Speak, owner of the ECO Basket explains the difficult decision to cancel the Easter Market this year, citing the unsustainable rise in costs facing local organizers and vendors.
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Government & Funding: Minister Dara Calleary discusses his visit to Donegal, focusing on the rollout of funding for the Gaeltacht and Ulster-Scots communities, and fuel supports for the region.
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Paul Hume, Chair of the Letterkenny Credit Union, provides insights into the recent merger and what it means for members, while Alderman Niree joins us to reflect on the tragic death of Amy Doherty.
- Deputy of Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Alderman Niree McMorris joins the show to reflect on the heartbreaking death of Amy Doherty and the profound sense of loss felt across the community.
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The Big Giveaway: John Breslin is in-studio as we gear up for today’s €1,000 cash draw.
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