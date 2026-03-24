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93-year-old woman charged with criminal damage

At Derry Magistrates Court a barrister has said the decision is ‘ridiculous’ to prosecute a 93-year-old woman for criminal damage in a case described as a neighbour dispute.

Evelyn Land (93) of Burnside Manor in Derry is charged with criminal damage to a neighbour’s vehicle on August 14 2025. Defence counsel Grainne McAnaney said that this was a woman with a clear record who would be making her first court appearance ever at aged 93.

She said she would be making representations to the Public Prosecution Service about the public interest in this prosecution.

Ms McAnaney said that while admissions were made this was essentially a dispute between neighbours and she asked for an adjournment to allow her to make the relevant representations.

The case was adjourned until April 13 and the defendant did not appear

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