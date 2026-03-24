Donegal among highest home vacancy rates during Q4 2024

Donegal recorded one of the highest percentages of vacant homes nationwide during quarter four of 2024.

This is based on data from the Central Statistics Office, which measures the amount of electricity used by a dwelling to consider its vacancy.

If a home used less than 180 kilowatt-hours in a single quarter, it was considered vacant.

Donegal had a vacancy rate of 6%, the second highest in the country, behind Leitrim at 7.8%

The Glenties Local Electoral Area was the area with the highest amount of vacancies in the country, recording 1,615 vacancies when the data was compiled.