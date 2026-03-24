Emergency Department at LUH extremely busy

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy.

According to a statement from the HSE today, there have been 110 presentations to the ED with 27 patients on trolleys awaiting admission to an inpatient bed.

They are advising that patients who attend ED for routine and non-urgent treatment will experience very long waiting times as all available beds in the hospital are in use.

Patients are facing long waiting times to be admitted from the ED to a bed on a ward.

People who do require emergency care are encouraged to attend EDs where they will be prioritised, but people are asked to attend their GP or out-of-hours service in the first instance.

As a result of bed pressures, some elective procedures are being deferred this week.

Urgent and time-sensitive procedures are being reviewed for the remainder of the week.

Patients are being contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed.

The HSE is also directing people to the common condition service, where pharmacists can treat eight conditions.