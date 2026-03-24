Finn Harps launch ‘Name the Park’ initiative for final LOI game at Finn Park

Finn Harps have launched a stadium naming initiative called “Name the Park” that will give one entrant the right to choose the new name of Finn Park for its final chapter as a League of Ireland venue.

Recognised as one of Ireland’s most iconic football grounds, Finn Park has been at the heart of football in Donegal for generations. Planning permission has been granted for a new stadium, and the naming draw is intended to mark the closing chapter at the current ground before any future move.

The club is inviting supporters, businesses and members of the global Irish community to become part of its story by putting their chosen name on the ground.

The winning entry could:

Honour a favourite Harps legend

Celebrate a loved one

Showcase your business on a historic stage

Spread awareness for a charity that is close to your heart

Or create a name that reflects your own story

More details are on the Finn Harps website, https://finnharps.ie/name-the-park/