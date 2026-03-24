National: Second tragedy at Edenderry home after fatal fire

A body has been discovered following a house fire at the same Co Offaly home in which a boy and his grand-aunt died in an arson attack at the end of last year.

Gardaí said they are investigating “all the circumstances” of the fire at Castleview Park in Edenderry.

It’s understood the fire broke out at around four o’clock this morning, and gardaí, ambulance crews and firefighters attended the scene.

Gardaí have since confirmed that a body was discovered inside the house.

A post-mortem examination will now take place, which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

The fire happened at the same property where four-year-old Tadgh Farrell and his great-aunt Mary Holt were killed in an arson attack in December last year.

Part of the Castleview Park estate remains cordoned off, and the house has been extensively damaged, with the roof destroyed by the fire.