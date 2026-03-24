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Reservoir cleaning to affect Moville water supply tomorrow

Uisce Éireann is carrying out essential reservoir cleaning works in Inishowen this week to maintain the quality and reliability of the water supply.

Tomorrow, the works may affect customers in Moville Town and surrounding areas, as well as Ballymacarthur and nearby communities.

Residents may experience reduced water pressure, temporary discolouration, or intermittent supply between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Crews will work to restore normal supply as quickly as possible once the maintenance is complete.

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