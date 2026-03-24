Sentimental pen among items stolen from parked car near Coravaddy Woods

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following two theft incidents at Listack, Letterkenny, last Friday evening between 5.45 and 6 p.m.

Two cars were broken into in the car park near Coravaddy Woods.

Nothing was taken from one vehicle, but the other had several items stolen, including a grey-blue cord bag with perfume, a navy coin purse with cash and a bank card, a makeup bag, a mobile phone, a black glasses case with glasses, and a silver Sheaffer fountain pen engraved with the initials “ED.”

The pen is of great sentimental value to its owner.

The stolen mobile phone was later recovered by the roadside.

Gardaí are asking anyone with dashcam footage or other information to come forward to assist with the investigation.