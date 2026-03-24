The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 24/03/2026

The Greg Hughes Show continues to be the pulse of the Northwest, and today’s episode is no exception. From heated debates on the cost of living to deep dives into local infrastructure and modern culture, we’ve got a packed show for you. Here is what’s coming up on today’s podcast:

Headlines & Highlights

The Fuel Crisis: Listeners Strike Back

We kick things off with a look at the morning papers. The government’s latest intervention in rising fuel costs has sparked a massive reaction from our listeners. Is it enough to keep Donegal moving, or is it a case of too little, too late? We read through your texts and comments as the “pump anger” reaches a boiling point.

Buncrana Nursing Unit: “The Wait is Unacceptable”

The long-promised Buncrana Community Nursing Unit has hit further delays, and the local community has had enough. Following recent protests, we speak directly to members of the Buncrana Community who are being affected by the lack of local beds and the continued “slippage” in construction timelines.

IPAS Plans in Ramelton

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn joins us to address the swirling concerns and speculation regarding a proposed International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) centre at The Blue Goat in Ramelton. We get the latest on what has—and hasn’t—been confirmed by the Department of Justice.

Community Spirit & Safety

A Century of Giving: We meet Frank Morning , a man who has now donated blood an incredible 102 times . Inspired by his father and starting at age 18, Frank shares why he’s still at it and issues a heartfelt plea for others to step up and save lives.

Community Garda Information: This week’s guest is Garda Sean Sweeney , providing essential updates on local safety and crime prevention in your area.

The “Dodgy Box” Danger: Are you leaving your home network exposed? Professor Kevin Curran discusses alarming reports that many “dodgy boxes” in Ireland are infected with malware, allowing hackers a backdoor into your private data.

Culture & Sport

We Need to Talk About Roy

Author Dave Hannigan joins Greg to discuss his brand-new book, We Need to Talk About Roy. It’s not just a sports biography; it’s a look at modern Ireland through the lens of our most polarizing icon, Roy Keane. From Saipan to the “Roy Kent” comparisons in Ted Lasso, we explore the “Keaneification” of the nation.

Don’t miss a minute of the conversation.