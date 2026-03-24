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Two cars seized in Donegal

Gardai say two cars were seized in Donegal today.

Milford Roads Policing Unit were in the Derrybeg area this morning when they observed a driver who was trying to avoid their checkpoint. The vehicle was stopped and it was established that the learner driver in question was unaccompanied. They also had no insurance.

This afternoon, in the Ramelton area, Milford Roads Policing Unit observed a vehicle being driven by a disqualified driver.

Both vehicles were seized and the drivers now face Court appearances and Fixed Charge Penalty Notices.

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