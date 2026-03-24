Vigil to be held in Inishowen in memory of Amy Doherty

A candlelight vigil will take place in Inishowen this Friday evening in memory of Amy Doherty.

Organised by Lifeline Inishowen, the event will be held outside their premises at 7 o’clock, bringing the community together in solidarity and to stand united against domestic abuse.

The vigil will honour those affected by violence, raise awareness of its impact, and send a clear message that abuse will not be tolerated.

Attendees will be invited to light candles in remembrance, while 30 balloons will also be released to mark those who have died in the North since 2020.

The public is being encouraged to attend, show support, and help break the silence surrounding domestic abuse.