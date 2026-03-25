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Coleman recalls memories of Euro 2016 ahead of Czech clash

Killybegs man Séamus Coleman believes Ireland have the chance to make “something special happen” in their FIFA World Cup play-off push.

The Irish team are training in the Fortuna Arena this morning – the venue for their massive playoff semi-final against Czechia tomorrow night.

Coleman is one of two players in the squad who played at Euro 2016 and says memories of that tournament are on his mind ahead of the big game in Prague…

 

Kick-off is at 7:45pm tomorrow evening and, should Ireland emerge victorious from the Czech capital, they would then face either Denmark or North Macedonia on Tuesday in Dublin for a chance to go to this summer’s World Cup.

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