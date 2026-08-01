More than 1,500 drivers caught speeding so far in bank holiday operation

More than 1,500 motorists have been caught speeding during the first two days of the Gardaí’s August Bank Holiday roads policing operation.

39 people have been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs, while a further 200 drivers were detected using a mobile phone or not wearing a seatbelt.

The highest speed recorded was 172 kilometres an hour in a 120 zone on the M1 in Swords, Dublin.

There have been no deaths during the operation, with the number of road deaths this year remaining at 108.