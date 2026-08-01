Campervan visitors urged to respect Donegal communities and countryside

Campervan users visiting Donegal this summer are being reminded to respect local communities, the environment and landowners.

People travelling to Donegal are being encouraged to support local businesses by visiting shops, restaurants, bars and service providers, while planning ahead and using authorised camping facilities.

Visitors are also being asked to leave no trace, take rubbish home or use recycling facilities, and dispose of wastewater only at designated locations.

People are reminded not to park on dunes, fields or private land without permission, and to respect local residents by keeping noise levels down.

Landowners are also asking visitors to close gates, keep dogs on leads and give way to animals on rural roads.