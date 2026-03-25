Donegal school included in major education support boost

More than 120 disadvantaged schools are to receive extra supports and almost €50 million in funding, including Scoil Náisiúnta Muire Gan Smál in Lifford.

Under the new DEIS Plus scheme, over 400 additional staff will be allocated from September.

That includes around 350 extra teachers across 121 schools, with roles focused on supporting students most at risk of educational disadvantage.

Education Minister Hildegarde Naughton says the measures are designed to strengthen supports where they’re needed most: