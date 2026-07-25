DCC rolling out initiative to use excess renewable energy to provide free hot water in parts of Donegal

Donegal County Council has officially launched an innovative project that will use surplus renewable electricity to provide free hot water to participating households across Donegal.

It’s following the adoption of the Energy Cloud Initiative by the council’s Decarbonising Zone programme.

The council says the Energy Cloud project demonstrates how advanced technology can connect surplus renewable generation with household energy needs, creating a smarter and more efficient use of clean energy.Launching the initiative, Lorraine Arbuckle, Climate Action Coordinator for Donegal County Council said at times when excess renewable electricity is available, the Energy Cloud can redirect that energy to heat water in participating homes, providing free hot water while making better use of electricity that might otherwise go unused.

Having seen its success in counties across Ireland, she says she’s delighted the council is now bringing Energy Cloud to Donegal.Under the scheme, smart devices are installed in homes which automatically respond to signals from the Energy Cloud platform. When surplus renewable power becomes available, participating immersion systems will switch on and convert this excess electricity into stored hot water.

The project will initially focus on recruiting and connecting eligible households within the Decarbonising Zones, Carndonagh and Falcarragh – Gortahork.

Donegal County Council is encouraging interested residents to learn more about participation opportunities as the programme rolls out over the coming months.

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Pics.

Above – L-R Seamus Hopkins, Senior Engineer, Climate & Environment, Cllr Albert Doherty, Suzanne Bogan Climate Action, Catherine McColgan, Housing Liaison Officer, Alan Wyley, CEO Energy Cloud, Leas Chathaoirleach Cllr Terry Crossan, Áine McLaughlin, IDP, Michael McGarvey Director of Service pictured with a local Cill Bhríde resident.

Below – L-R Donal Casey Cill Ulta, Sinéad McGlynn Climate Action Unit Donegal County Council, Sean Fitzgerald Cill Ulta, Alan Wyley CEO Energy Cloud, Rosita Mahony Climate Action Unit Donegal County Council Michael McGarvey Director of Service, Cllr Anthony Molloy, Cllr Michael McClafferty, Cllr John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh and Eithne Nic Lochlainn Cill Ulta.

Release in full

Donegal Launches Energy Cloud Initiative to Turn Surplus Renewable Energy into Free Hot Water for Households

Innovative project aims to harness excess renewable electricity to deliver direct benefits for residents

Donegal County Council has officially launched the Energy Cloud Initiative within its Decarbonising Zone programme, an innovative project that will use surplus renewable electricity to provide free hot water to participating households across Donegal.

Donegal, with its significant wind energy resources, is ideally placed to explore innovative solutions that maximise the value of renewable electricity. The Energy Cloud project demonstrates how advanced technology can connect surplus renewable generation with household energy needs, creating a smarter and more efficient use of clean energy.

Launching the initiative, Lorraine Arbuckle, Climate Action Coordinator for Donegal County Council said:

“This project is about delivering real benefits from renewable energy directly to households. At times when excess renewable electricity is available, the Energy Cloud can redirect that energy to heat water in participating homes, providing free hot water while making better use of electricity that might otherwise go unused. Having seen its success in counties across Ireland, I am delighted that we have been able to bring Energy Cloud to Donegal.”

The project will initially focus on recruiting and connecting eligible households within the Decarbonising Zones, Carndonagh and Fál Carrach / Gort a Choirce, as part of Donegal County Council’s Climate Action Plan. It is expected that it will be rolled out across the wider county.

Alan Wyley, CEO of Energy Cloud, said: “Energy Cloud is delighted to launch our first project in Donegal with the support of Donegal County Council and in Inishowen with Perigus Energy (formerly Orsted). We are already live with the first few homes and look forward to expanding our use of surplus renewable energy, which would otherwise be wasted, to deliver clean, free hot water to homes and families across Donegal.”

Smart devices are installed in homes which automatically respond to signals from the Energy Cloud platform. When surplus renewable power becomes available, participating immersion systems will switch on and convert this excess electricity into stored hot water.

As well as helping households reduce their energy bills, the initiative will showcase how innovative energy technologies can support a more flexible and efficient electricity network.

Cllr. Gary Doherty, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council said:

“At a time when many households remain conscious of energy costs, it is encouraging to see new technology being used to put surplus renewable energy to work for local residents. The Energy Cloud initiative will help participating households access free hot water while showcasing Donegal as a leader in energy innovation.”

The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts within Donegal’s Decarbonising Zones to trial innovative energy solutions and demonstrate practical approaches to managing the transition to a cleaner energy future.

Donegal County Council is encouraging interested residents to learn more about participation opportunities as the programme rolls out over the coming months and to contact the Climate Action Team in Donegal County Council to find out more.

About the Energy Cloud

The Energy Cloud is an innovative energy management system that uses smart technology to identify periods of surplus renewable electricity and redirect that energy to domestic hot water systems. By converting excess renewable energy into stored hot water, the system helps maximise the use of clean electricity while providing benefits to participating households.

About Donegal’s Decarbonising Zone

Donegal’s Decarbonising Zone serves as a demonstration area for climate and energy innovation, bringing together projects and initiatives that showcase practical solutions for creating a more sustainable and resilient future.