Motorists escape injury following two-vehicle Letterkenny collision

Motorists have escaped injury following a road traffic collision in Letterkenny yesterday.
The crash, which involved two cars, occurred near Drumany at approximately 5.50pm.
Gardaí have confirmed no injuries have been reported at this time.
Motorists have escaped injury following a road traffic collision in Letterkenny yesterday.
The crash, which involved two cars, occurred near Drumany at approximately 5.50pm.
Gardaí have confirmed no injuries have been reported at this time.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland