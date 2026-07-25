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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Motorists escape injury following two-vehicle Letterkenny collision

Motorists have escaped injury following a road traffic collision in Letterkenny yesterday.

The crash, which involved two cars, occurred near Drumany at approximately 5.50pm.

Gardaí have confirmed no injuries have been reported at this time.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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