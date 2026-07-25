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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

25-year-old law student appears in court after viable bomb discovered in Monaghan

A 25-year-old law student appeared in court last night, charged after a viable bomb was allegedly found in a car in County Monaghan.

Gardaí stopped Isobella Perrie Sullivan in Carrickmacross on Wednesday and found Semtex, a detonator and a timing unit during a search of the vehicle.

Her solicitor claimed she had been asked to bring the bag to Northern Ireland and did not know what it contained.

Ms. Perrie Sullivan, of Abbeylands Park in Clane, County Kildare, was granted bail with a 15-thousand euro independent surety and is due back in court on Monda

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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