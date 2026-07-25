Ted Ponsonby Stage to make its debut at today’s ‘Party in the Park’

The new Ted Ponsonby stage at the Bernard McGlinchey Town Park in Letterkenny will be used for the first time today as part of the Donegal Youth Service’s Part in the Park.

Now in its 20th year, the youth music event is being staged in collaboration with the Earagail Arts Festival, and is promising the biggest event ever this year to mark the 45th anniversary of Donegal Youth Service.

Release in full –

Donegal’s Biggest Youth Festival Returns This Saturday to celebrate 45 years of Donegal Youth Service

Donegal Youth Service is inviting families, young people and the wider community to come together for the return of its much-loved annual Party in the Park this Saturday 25 July from 12-

6pm in Bernard McGlinchey Town Park, Letterkenny.

Now celebrating its 20th year, the popular free festival is funded by SEUPB’s Our Generation Project, in collaboration with the Earagail Arts Festival, and promises its biggest programme yet.

The family-friendly event will feature a packed afternoon of entertainment and activities for all ages, including live music from talented young bands and solo artists, arts workshops, festival face painting, sports activities, lego tents, chess competitions, intercultural dance performances and much more. As always, admission is completely free, making it the perfect summer day out for families and friends.

For two decades, Party in the Park has provided an invaluable platform for young performers from across Donegal and beyond. Over the years, the festival has helped launch the careers of many

emerging artists, including members of internationally acclaimed bands Fontaines D.C. and The Murder Capital, who performed at the event early in their musical journeys.

This year’s music line-up will feature young performers travelling from Tipperary, Newry, Sligo, Leitrim, and across Donegal, showcasing the incredible talent of young musicians from throughout the region. Festival-goers can also look forward to the Donegal Youth Service debut of Happy Sunny, an exciting young band from Manorhamilton fresh from performing at the Rory Gallagher Festival in Ballyshannon. Popular performer James Curran returns to both entertain audiences and act as MC for the day.

Adding to the excitement, this year’s festival will introduce two performance stages for the very first time, including the debut of the newly established Ted Ponsonby Stage. Named in honour of the late Ted Ponsonby, whose contribution to music across Donegal left a lasting legacy, the new stage reflects Donegal Youth Service’s continued commitment to supporting young artists and live music.

The festival also marks a very special milestone as Donegal Youth Service celebrates 45 years of serving young people and communities across the county. Everyone attending is warmly invited to join staff, volunteers, young people and supporters for a 45th Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony at 4pm, celebrating the organisation's remarkable journey and continued impact.

Donegal Youth Service warmly encourages everyone to come along and enjoy this drug and alcohol-free, family-friendly festival and celebrate another fantastic year of music, creativity and

community spirit.

Event Details

What: Party in the Park 2026

When: Saturday, 25 July 2026 | 12-6pm

Where: Bernard McGlinchey Town Park, Letterkenny

Admission: Free