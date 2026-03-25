McCrossan welcomes Sinn Féin ANC bill

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has welcomed the introduction of a Sinn Féin Private members’ bill in the Stormont Assembly.

The Areas with Natural Constraints Bill seeks to deliver fair and targeted support for farmers in severely disadvantaged upland areas by restoring financial support for farmers working in some of the North’s most marginal and challenging agricultural landscapes.

Previously, ANC payments were available but stopped in 2018.

Mr McCrossan says payments delivered under the ANC Bill are an important mechanism: