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26 consultant posts outstanding at LUH

The HSE’s Regional Health Forum has been told that the outstanding Consultant Urologist post at Letterkenny University Hospital will be re-advertised in the spring, with a locum currently covering the position.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan was told 25 other posts are currently in the approval and recruitment stages, with candidates undergoing clearance with Public Jobs in some cases, including the recently approved Consultant Dermatologist post.

Meanwhile, 12 permanent consultant appointments have been made at the hospital over the past two years.

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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