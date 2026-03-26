Derry police concerned for missing woman

Police in Derry are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of Carolyn Leitch.
She was last seen at her home on Tuesday evening.
Anyone with information that could help locate her is urged to contact police on 101.
Police in Derry are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of Carolyn Leitch.
She was last seen at her home on Tuesday evening.
Anyone with information that could help locate her is urged to contact police on 101.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland