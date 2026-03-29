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Donegal run riot against Kerry in Division 1 League Final – Post-Match Reaction with Oisin Kelly & Brendan Devenney

Photo: Official Donegal GAA on X

Donegal have hammered Kerry 3-20 to 2-10 to win the National Football League Division 1 Final at Croke Park this afternoon.

A dominant first period saw Jim McGuinness’s side lead 0-13 to 1-02 at half-time.

Early second-half goals from Conor O’Donnell, Michael Murphy and Caolan McGonagle put the game beyond any doubt as Donegal led by 3-14 to 1-04 within 10 minutes of the re-start.

It’s just Donegal’s second ever Division 1 League title with the other coming 19 years ago in 2007.

Oisin Kelly & Brendan Devenney were live at full time at GAA HQ for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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