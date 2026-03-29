Government making changes to allow modular homes in back gardens without planning permission

Modular homes in back gardens could boost rental supply, but experts warn they may strain utilities and infrastructure.

The Government is preparing changes to allow modular units in back gardens without needing planning permission, as long as they’re under 45 square metres.

Homeowners could earn up to 14 thousand euro tax-free by leasing them, however some critics say the scheme could lead to substandard conditions.

Damien Owens, Director General of Engineers Ireland, says it needs to be carefully thought out: