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New community-focused website launched to support women across Donegal

A new community-focused website has been launched to support women across Donegal.

Donegal Women’s Centre say the launch marks a significant step in their mission to ensure that information, support and community are always a click away.

The new website provides a clear, accessible hub for women, families, community organisations, employers, health professionals, and anyone navigating emotional, physical, or sexual wellbeing challenges.

For 37 years, Donegal Women’s Centre has been a safe, confidential, and non-judgmental space for women and young women across Donegal, offering professional, trauma-informed support designed to empower, heal, educate, and advocate for women’s health and rights.

The new site highlights the full range of services and programmes offered, ensuring that anyone seeking help, guidance, information, or connection can easily understand what support is available and how to access it.

Donegal Women’s Centre says the website is more than an informational portal; it is a gateway to connection, enabling visitors to check eligibility, make enquiries and feel empowered to reach out without fear or judgement.

Emergency numbers, crisis support contacts, and immediate help resources are also clearly provided.

Donegal Women’s Centre invites all women across Donegal seeking support, information, or connection to explore the new website at www.donegalwomenscentre.ie.

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