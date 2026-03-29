Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Poll shows Sinn Féin holding steady as the country’s most popular party

A new poll shows support for Sinn Féin is holding steady, but the party is still struggling to pull ahead of the government.

The latest Business Post / Red C poll shows it remains the most popular party, but momentum appears to have stalled.

Sinn Féin is up one point to 24%.

Fine Gael is unchanged on 18%, while Fianna Fáil slips back to 16%.

Support for smaller parties is mixed, with the Social Democrats on 8%, and both Green Party and Solidarity–People Before Profit on 3%.

Independents are on 12 p%.

Despite leading the poll, Sinn Féin’s support has remained largely unchanged for over a year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

MAry Lou
News

Poll shows Sinn Féin holding steady as the country’s most popular party

29 March 2026
modular home
News, Audio

Government making changes to allow modular homes in back gardens without planning permission

29 March 2026
Sexual Violence
News, Audio, Top Stories

DUP leader says police warnings about lack of resources to tackle violence against women ‘cannot be ignored’

29 March 2026
kids-in-classroom-school-2
News, Audio

Primary and secondary school students ‘overloaded’ with information – Oireachtas Committee on Education

29 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

MAry Lou
News

Poll shows Sinn Féin holding steady as the country’s most popular party

29 March 2026
modular home
News, Audio

Government making changes to allow modular homes in back gardens without planning permission

29 March 2026
Sexual Violence
News, Audio, Top Stories

DUP leader says police warnings about lack of resources to tackle violence against women ‘cannot be ignored’

29 March 2026
kids-in-classroom-school-2
News, Audio

Primary and secondary school students ‘overloaded’ with information – Oireachtas Committee on Education

29 March 2026
speeding (1)
News, Top Stories

Multiple drivers caught travelling in excess of 100km/hr speed limit in Donegal

29 March 2026
car seized
News, Top Stories

Car seized from driver with no licence or insurance by Ballybofey Gardaí

29 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube