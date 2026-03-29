Poll shows Sinn Féin holding steady as the country’s most popular party

A new poll shows support for Sinn Féin is holding steady, but the party is still struggling to pull ahead of the government.

The latest Business Post / Red C poll shows it remains the most popular party, but momentum appears to have stalled.

Sinn Féin is up one point to 24%.

Fine Gael is unchanged on 18%, while Fianna Fáil slips back to 16%.

Support for smaller parties is mixed, with the Social Democrats on 8%, and both Green Party and Solidarity–People Before Profit on 3%.

Independents are on 12 p%.

Despite leading the poll, Sinn Féin’s support has remained largely unchanged for over a year.