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Roisin Rodgers & James Daly react as Donegal Ladies defeat Wexford in Letterkenny

Donegal Captain Roisin Rodgers

The Donegal Ladies will play Cavan in the Ladies National Football League Division 2 Final after an eight-point win over Wexford in Letterkenny this afternoon.

Blustery conditions made for a low-scoring first half with James Daly’s side leading just 0-03 to 0-01 at the interval.

After the game, Donegal Captain Roisin Rodgers spoke to Highland’s Maureen O’Donnell and was “over the moon” with how the team dealt with the conditions…

 

Donegal Manager James Daly also spoke to Maureen at full time at O’Donnell Park…

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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