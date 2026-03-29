“There was fire in the belly – “Player reaction as Donegal claim first Division 1 title since 2007

Donegal claimed their first Division 1 League title in 19 years as they defeated Kerry 3-20 to 2-10 at Croke Park this afternoon.

Jim McGuinness’ side led 0-13 to 1-02 at the break and second-half goals from Conor O’Donnell, Michael Murphy and Caolan McGonagle sent Donegal on their way to a resounding victory.

Oisin Kelly caught up with joint-captain Michael Langan at full time and Langan says there was “fire in the belly” from the All-Ireland Final last year…

Oisin also spoke to Caolan McColgan who had a brilliant game today and says everything went according to plan…

Ryan Ferry, Sports Editor at The Donegal News, spoke to 2014 All-Star Ryan McHugh…