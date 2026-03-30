DBI welcomes progress in High Court legal cases

Defective Blocks Ireland, working with Coleman Legal LLP, has welcomed continued progress in the High Court legal action on behalf of homeowners and says it remains fully committed to securing justice for affected homeowners in Donegal.

The group says recent reporting has underlined the scale and urgency of the defective concrete blocks crisis, with the number of impacted homes now estimated at around 9,500 nationwide, including approximately 6,500 in Donegal alone.

In a statement today, DBI say the completion of discovery across the six lead cases in the main High Court litigation is an important step forward. Legal and technical teams are now reviewing the substantial volume of documentation received, while nominated experts assess the material in relation to the scientific and engineering issues central to the proceedings.

DBI also noted that significant progress has been made in addressing technical issues relating to testing methodologies used on samples taken from Gransha Quarry. The matter remains before the Commercial Court of the High Court, with the most recent hearing on 23 March 2026 adjourned until May to allow further petrographic results to be received.

In the separate proceedings against the Irish State and the Minister for Housing, discovery has now been exchanged by both sides. Those proceedings relate to properties constructed after 1 January 2010 and the alleged failure to give effect to Regulation 765/2008.

********************

Statement in full –

Defective Blocks Ireland Welcomes High Court Progress and Pledges Continued Fight for Homeowners

March 30th – Defective Blocks Ireland (DBI), working with Coleman Legal LLP, has welcomed continued

progress in the High Court legal action on behalf of homeowners and remains fully committed to

securing justice for affected homeowners in Donegal.

Recent reporting has underlined the scale and urgency of the defective concrete blocks crisis, with the

number of impacted homes now estimated at around 9,500 nationwide, including approximately 6,500

in Donegal alone. The latest Oireachtas committee hearings also highlighted the continued pressure on

families awaiting remediation and the wider challenge facing the State’s redress system.

DBI said the completion of discovery across the six lead cases in the main High Court litigation is an

important step forward. Legal and technical teams are now reviewing the substantial volume of

documentation received, while nominated experts assess the material in relation to the scientific and

engineering issues central to the proceedings.

DBI also noted that significant progress has been made in addressing technical issues relating to testing

methodologies used on samples taken from Gransha Quarry. The matter remains before the

Commercial Court of the High Court, with the most recent hearing on 23 March 2026 adjourned until

May to allow further petrographic results to be received.

Sampling from the lead plaintiffs’ homes has now been completed, and full test results have been

received for two of the six lead plaintiffs. Further results are expected over the coming months and will

form a key part of the expert evaluation process underpinning the claims.

In the separate proceedings against the Irish State and the Minister for Housing, discovery has now been

exchanged by both sides. Those proceedings relate to properties constructed after 1 January 2010 and

the alleged failure to give effect to Regulation 765/2008.

The Defective Blocks Ireland group said recent public attention to the review of I.S. 465 shows why

transparency and scientific robustness are essential to the redress process. DBI believes the outcome of

this review will have major implications for homeowners because I.S. 465 remains the technical

standard that shapes assessments and remediation decisions under the grant scheme. The issue was

also highlighted at the Oireachtas committee meeting in February, where members were told the crisis

continues to affect thousands of households.

A spokesperson for Defective Blocks Ireland said the group remains focused on supporting homeowners

through what is still a highly complex and stressful process.

“We welcome the progress made to date, but we are under no illusion about the scale of the work still

ahead. Homeowners have waited far too long for clarity, justice and a remediation process that properly

reflects the reality of the damage they have suffered. We will continue to pursue every avenue available

to secure justice and long-term resolution for homeowners across Donegal.”