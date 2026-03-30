DCC observes a minute of silence in memory of Amy Doherty

A minute of silence was held for Amy Doherty at County House Lifford in this morning’s plenary meeting of Donegal County Council.

The young woman died from injuries she sustained after being attacked at a house in Co. Derry.

A man has been charged with her murder.

Cllr Joy Beard proposed the minute’s silence and called for a formal discussion on violence in the home. The proposal was seconded by Cllr Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig.

On Friday night, Cllr Beard and a number of other members attended a vigil in Amy’s memory outside the Lifeline Inishowen base in Carndonagh.