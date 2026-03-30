Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

DCC observes a minute of silence in memory of Amy Doherty

 

A minute of silence was held for Amy Doherty at County House Lifford in this morning’s plenary meeting of Donegal County Council.

The young woman died from injuries she sustained after being attacked at a house in Co. Derry.

A man has been charged with her murder.

Cllr Joy Beard proposed the minute’s silence and called for a formal discussion on violence in the home. The proposal was seconded by Cllr Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig.

On Friday night, Cllr Beard and a number of other members attended a vigil in Amy’s memory outside the Lifeline Inishowen base in Carndonagh.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

public toilet
News, Audio, Top Stories

New public toilets set for Letterkenny

30 March 2026
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Top Stories

Increase seen in the collection of commercial rates by Donegal County Council

30 March 2026
nwra
News, Audio, Top Stories

NWRA launches new County Data Dashboards

30 March 2026
Four_courts
News, Top Stories

DBI welcomes progress in High Court legal cases

30 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

public toilet
News, Audio, Top Stories

New public toilets set for Letterkenny

30 March 2026
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Top Stories

Increase seen in the collection of commercial rates by Donegal County Council

30 March 2026
nwra
News, Audio, Top Stories

NWRA launches new County Data Dashboards

30 March 2026
Four_courts
News, Top Stories

DBI welcomes progress in High Court legal cases

30 March 2026
Amy Doherty
News, Top Stories

DCC observes a minute of silence in memory of Amy Doherty

30 March 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Monday 30/03/2026

30 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube