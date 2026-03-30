DCC to put pressure on housing minister to reconsider rejection of modular homes as a DCB alternative

Donegal County Council will today be asked to draft a letter, signed by the Chief Executive, Director of Housing, and all councillors, urging Housing Minister James Brown to reverse his decision to reject the funding of modular homes in Donegal during the remediation of social housing, when it starts.

Cllr Brian Carr says given the scale of the Defective Concrete Blocks crisis and housing shortage, modular homes are essential to support family relocations during remediation.

e says this should be backed by data from the Council and the Defective Concrete Blocks Committee…………