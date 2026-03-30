Go Visit Inishowen launch 2026 Visitor Map Guide

Go Visit Inishowen has re-launched their popular Visitor Map Guide.

The 2026 version is being distributed to airports and visitor centres.

The guide includes a list of the majority of the tourism offerings across the region including attractions, accommodation, tour guides, arts and crafts, travel and activities, as well as eating and drinking.

All these and more are individually highlighted on a large map of Inishowen, which uniquely also highlights EV charging points, public toilets, play areas and more.

Everything on the new guide is replicated on the Go Visit Inishowen website in more detail, and the addition of QR codes as well as Eircode’s makes planning a visit Inishowen easier.

Over the next few weeks, the 2026 Visitor Map Guide will be distributed to those who supported it, as well as other key locations such as airports, Visitors Centres and more.

The new guide is also available at the Visitor Centre in Buncrana.

Go Visit Inishowen says the guide has been launched just before tourist season properly kicks in and is a must for anyone visiting the area this summer.