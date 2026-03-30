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Increase seen in the collection of commercial rates by Donegal County Council

Donegal County Council saw a 1% increase in the rates collected from businesses last year.

81% of commercial rates were collected, amounting to a net value of almost €39.5 million.

In 2023 a new arrangement was made for the collection of commercial rates.

Since then collections increased from 78% to 81%.

The value of cash collected from commercial rates increased last year by €795,000 from the year previous, which has a net value of over €38.5 million.

The 2025 rates bills were updated with new property values from the 2024 Revaluation.

Two-thirds of properties in Donegal saw their valuations fall, which helped improve the annual collection rate.

 

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
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