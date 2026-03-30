Mental Health Minister expresses concerns over CAMHS delays in letter to HSE

A quarter of children on waiting lists for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services were waiting over nine months to be seen last year.

Delays in the system in Donegal have been highlighted by public representatives and concerned parents for years, and now new correspondence seen by the Irish Times reveals the Mental Health Minister is raising concerns around the issue with the HSE.

There were 1,100 children waiting more than nine months to access CAHMS last year, with more than 600 waiting over a year.

The new figures were raised by Mental Health Minister Mary Butler to the HSE in a letter seen by the Irish Times.

Minister Butler asked for a ‘detailed plan’ to tackle the issue, saying it was “particularly concerning” that the long wait times represent over 25 per cent of those waiting nationally.