Ní Murchú warns of ‘panic and confusion’ over new short term letting rules

New short-term letting rules, affecting platforms like Airbnb, are set to begin in just eight weeks – but there’s still confusion over planning permission.

The scheme will assign each property a unique number for platforms like Airbnb and booking.com, aimed at improving transparency.

However, Ireland South MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú is calling for planning permission to be kept separate from the new register.

The EU Tourism Taskforce member says panic is growing across the tourism sector, with many short-term let providers still in the dark as the summer season approaches………….