Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Ní Murchú warns of ‘panic and confusion’ over new short term letting rules

New short-term letting rules, affecting platforms like Airbnb, are set to begin in just eight weeks – but there’s still confusion over planning permission.

The scheme will assign each property a unique number for platforms like Airbnb and booking.com, aimed at improving transparency.

However, Ireland South MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú is calling for planning permission to be kept separate from the new register.

The EU Tourism Taskforce member says panic is growing across the tourism sector, with many short-term let providers still in the dark as the summer season approaches………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Brian Carr 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC to put pressure on housing minister to reconsider rejection of modular homes as a DCB alternative

30 March 2026
airbnb logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ní Murchú warns of ‘panic and confusion’ over new short term letting rules

30 March 2026
Mary Butler
News, Top Stories

Mental Health Minister expresses concerns over CAMHS delays in letter to HSE

30 March 2026
Artigarvan
News, Top Stories

PSNI says ‘Kids Court’ at Artigarvan PS was a success

30 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Brian Carr 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC to put pressure on housing minister to reconsider rejection of modular homes as a DCB alternative

30 March 2026
airbnb logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ní Murchú warns of ‘panic and confusion’ over new short term letting rules

30 March 2026
Mary Butler
News, Top Stories

Mental Health Minister expresses concerns over CAMHS delays in letter to HSE

30 March 2026
Artigarvan
News, Top Stories

PSNI says ‘Kids Court’ at Artigarvan PS was a success

30 March 2026
conor sheehan
Top Stories, Audio, News

Labour TD warns against progressing with ‘beds in sheds’ proposal

30 March 2026
Dog Fouling 1
News

Donegal County Council urge dog owners to clean up after their pets

30 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube