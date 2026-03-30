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NWRA launches new County Data Dashboards

The Northern and Western Regional Assembly has launched of its new “County Data Dashboards”.

The dashboard offers comprehensive, current datasets for Donegal and the other seven counties in the region.

Economist John Daly said they embarked on the project to address whatc he says has been the long-standing challenge of limited access to timely county-level data, with many stakeholders previously reliant on outdated Census information.

John Daly says this will be of particular benefit to groups looking for supporting data for funding applications…………..

You can access the dashboard HERE

 

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