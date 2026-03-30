PSO contract motion passes at Donegal County Council

The previous Donegal–Dublin PSO flight schedule has ended, with a new timetable now in place.

It means the midday flight, used by many for essential same-day medical travel, is no longer available.

Now, those travelling to the capital for treatment such as chemotherapy are faced with an approximately eight-hour round trip or the financial burden of overnight accommodation.

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services are demanding urgent action from Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien, who said last week he believed he would have a positive outcome soon.

Meanwhile a plenary meeting of Donegal County Council has agreed to write to Minister O’Brien to echo the calls being made by Donegal Cancer Flights and Services.

Cllr John Sheamais O’Fearraigh put forward the motion: