The Greg Hughes Show Monday 30/03/2026

Welcome to today’s episode! We kick things off with our usual look at the morning’s newspaper headlines before diving into a packed show full of local stories, international news, and inspiring Donegal people.
In Today’s Episode:
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Road Safety in St Johnston: Raymond McDaid returns to the show to discuss ongoing road safety concerns. Raymond was recently involved in recovering a vehicle that crashed dangerously close to the scene of last month’s fatal collision.
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A Roadside Act of Kindness: Listener Anne joins Greg to share a heartwarming story of two men who came to her rescue after she suffered a sudden blowout on the road.
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Social Media Crackdown in the UAE: We speak with Radha Stirling from Detained in Dubai about the UAE’s strict new crackdown on social media coverage regarding the ongoing war in the region.
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GAA Weekend Wrap-Up: Brendan Devenney joins us to reflect on a fantastic weekend of GAA action and gives us a teaser for tonight’s DL Debate podcast.
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Inspirational Drivers: We meet the incredible Rita Meehan, who recently passed her driving test at the age of 90! We also chat with the woman who helped her get there, her driving instructor Angela Ward.
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Donegal on the Big Screen: John Paul Davidson joins Greg ahead of the cinema release of The Three Urns. He co-wrote and directed the film, which is set right here in Donegal.
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Letterkenny Business Park Update: Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh brings us some highly anticipated news, confirming that the new public toilets at the business park will officially open next month!
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