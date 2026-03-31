IFA pushes for dog owner accountability in sheep attacks

If a dog causes stress or injury to sheep, the responsibility lies with the owner, not the animals themselves.

That’s according to Adrian Gallagher, Chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association National Sheep Committee. He is reminding dog owners that clear rules are in place to protect livestock.

With lambing season now underway, losses can have serious financial impacts for farmers.

Mr Gallagher also says work is underway to develop a database linking dogs to their registered owners to help enforce these rules: