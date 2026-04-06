Gardaí Appeal for Witnesses After Woman Dies Following Letterkenny Collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal injury road traffic collision that occurred in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, on Friday 3rd April 2026.

Shortly after 3pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry at Station Roundabout, Port Road, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal.

The pedestrian, a female (40s), was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. This woman passed away on Sunday 5th April, 2026.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage and were travelling in the area between 2.15pm and 3.15pm on Friday 3rd April 2026 are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.