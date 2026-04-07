Gardai investigating attempted burglary in Letterkenny

Gardaí are investigating an attempted burglary at Dromore, Letterkenny in the early hours of Thursday morning last.

Shortly after 4.10, two males in black clothing attempted to break into a house in the area, but they left the area immediately after they were disturbed.

Nothing was stolen, but a small amount of damage was caused to the garage door and the back door of the house.

Gardai are urging any road users with a dash-cam who may have travelled in the Dromore area between 3.30 and 4.30 on Thursday morning last to contact them.

They are particularly interested in any sightings or dash-cam footage of a black Seat Ibiza with a partial registration of ‘FHZ’ that’s believed to have been in the area

at the time.

If anyone observed any type of suspicious activity, people or vehicles in that area that morning, they’re asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential Line.