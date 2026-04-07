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INTO head stresses importance of new Public Service Pay Agreement

The head of the county’s largest teacher’s union says the government will face a ‘firestorm of industrial strife’ if the public service pay agreement is not addressed as a priority.

John Boyle told the Irish National Teacher’s Organisation annual conference, discussions on the next agreement will not begin until negotiations around local bargaining are completed.

The talks revolve around allowances for teachers, including those who work on islands and in DEIS schools.

Speaking in Killarney in county Kerry, INTO General Secretary John Boyle outlines the importance of the next public service pay agreement…………….

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