Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following early morning incident in Derry

A man’s been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Derry following an incident at Altcar Park in the early hours of this morning.

After receiving reports of an incident at around 2.40am, officers arrived at the scene and found a man armed with an axe deliberately driving a vehicle into a residential property.

Superintendent Claire Hamilton says police at the scene deployed incapacitant spray twice in an effort to halt the man’s violent actions; however he produced an additional knife and continued to ram the property with his vehicle.

Extensive damage was caused to the property and a nearby vehicle.

Thankfully, the Superintendent says, although they were very shaken by their terrifying ordeal, the four occupants of the property were brought to safety by officers and are otherwise uninjured.

Following prolonged negotiations, police say in order to mitigate the risk to the public and the man himself, she says officers discharged an attenuating energy projectile which struck the man in the leg.

The 36 year old man was arrested just before 4am on suspicion of multiple offences including four counts of attempted murder. He remains in custody.