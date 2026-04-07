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Quads stolen from business premises in Bruckless

Two quads have been stolen from a business premises in Bruckless.

At 2.35 on Tuesday morning last, March 31st, a 2018 red Honda 500 and a 2026 red Honda 520 automatic with bear
claw tyres were taken.

The Honda 500 was recovered following a search of the local area in the townland of Corkerbeg, Bruckless,  concealed in hedges/bushes.

The Honda 520 has not yet been recovered.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have been travelling in the area of Ballywogs or Corkerbeg between 2am and 4am on that date with a dash-cam to get in
touch with Gardaí in Ballyshannon 071-9858530.

If anyone is offered a similar type of quad for sale (red 2026 Honda 520), they’re asked to alert Gardaí immediately.

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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