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Confusion over whether fuel protestors will attend meetings with government ministers today

Fuel protestors are insisting they’ve been invited to attend talks with government today, but government insists they have not.

Representatives of those involved in go-slow convoys and blockades say some of its members from Dublin and Galway have been asked to attend the talks with a number of ministers this afternoon.

As the country enters a fourth day of blockades and protests, Aontu’s Chair in Donegal said this is coming from the people, and government must listen.

Rebecca McDaid was speaking on today’s Greg Hughes Show………….

That’s been echoed by 100% Redress Deputy Charles Ward.

He told Greg Hughes the ministerial meetings today are little more than a PR exercise……..

 

You can listen to a longer version of that conversation here –

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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