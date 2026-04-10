Doherty hits out at Government action over ongoing fuel crisis

A Donegal Deputy has accused the Government of being detached from reality when it comes to the crisis hitting home heating oil and other fuels.

It’s after new data by the CSO showed home heating oil has hit it’s highest prices on record and petrol and diesel the highest since 2022.

Last month, Sinn Féin brought forward legislation to reduce the cost of home heating oil by cutting all excise duty on fuel.

Party finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty says the Government’s recent actions is a dictionary definition of detachment: