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Lyra McKee murder trial should end next week

Derry Magistrate’s Court was told today that the trial of nine men charged in connection with rioting and the shooting journalist Lyra McKee in 2019 should conclude next week after lasting two years.

The revelation was made during the appearance of one of the men charged with the murder for breaching his bail by being late for his curfew.

Derry Magistrates Court was told 25 year old Jordan Devine of Bishop Street in Derry breached his curfew by being 10 minutes late. Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that if the court was in agreement a re-release on bail was agreed. He said that the trial of all the defendants was expected to conclude next week after being ongoing for the past two years.

The solicitor said that the police were in agreement that the defendant could be released on bail again.

A police officer said these were ‘very serious offences’ related to the shooting of Lyra McKee but police would be prepared to accept the defendant being re-released on bail.

Devine was released on the same conditions to appear at Laganside Court in Belfast on April 13.

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