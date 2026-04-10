Public liability insurance savings not being passed on – Claim

The latest figures from the Central Bank show the average cost of compensation for public liability insurance claims is down in the past five years.

Data for the first half of last year shows the average compensation cost, for injury claims for less than 150-thousand euro, was down 17 per cent compared to 2020.

Almost two-thirds of claims in the first six months of 2025 were settled using Personal Injuries Guidelines.

But CEO of the Alliance for Insurance Reform, Brian Hanley says insurers aren’t passing on these savings………………