The Greg Hughes Show Friday 10/04/26

On today’s show, we navigate the sharp contrast between the pressing political issues of today and a poignant look back at a tragedy that shook the heart of Letterkenny forty years ago.
The Friday Panel: Fuel Hikes & Public Defiance
Spiralling fuel costs are no longer just a kitchen-table concern—they have moved to the streets. Greg is joined by Deputy Charles Ward, Paddy Rooney, and Rebecca McDaid to discuss the nationwide protests sparked by the latest price surges.
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Is the government doing enough to cushion the blow for rural Ireland?
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Can the protests force a policy U-turn?
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The panel debates the economic fallout and the growing frustration among motorists and hauliers.
40 Years On: The O’Donnell Family Tragedy
We share a moving preview of this week’s ‘The Greg Hughes Podcast.’ In a deeply personal interview, Angela O’Donnell and her son Philip reflect on the 40th anniversary of the house fire at Ard O’Donnell that claimed the lives of four siblings—Sharon, Joanne, Adrian, and Kevin—and their brave babysitter, Noreen O’Donnell, who died while trying to rescue them. It is a story of unimaginable loss, but also of a family’s incredible resilience and the enduring support of the Letterkenny community.
Legal Matters & Social Trends
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Legal Aid with Seamus Gunn: Solicitor Seamus Gunn of McCloughan Gunn & Co. joins us to provide his expert insight into your legal queries. From property disputes to consumer rights, Seamus tackles the issues affecting you.
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Shannen’s Scroll Patrol: What’s catching the eye of the “Reply Guys” and what’s going viral in Donegal? Shannen Wilkin joins Greg to round up the best (and weirdest) trends from the social media world this week.
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